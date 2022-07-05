Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 69,500.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

