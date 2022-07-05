Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,439,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.24%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

