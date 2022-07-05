PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.84.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $144.07 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

