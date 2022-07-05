Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after purchasing an additional 677,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,440,000 after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $222,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,992,000 after acquiring an additional 590,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

