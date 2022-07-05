Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

TFI opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $52.53.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.