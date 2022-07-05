Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.17.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $353.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.38. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

