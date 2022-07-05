Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,760 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,171,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 301.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,207 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC lowered their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.