Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 573 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $508.25 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

