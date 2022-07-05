Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 136 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after buying an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after buying an additional 68,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,942,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $461.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.