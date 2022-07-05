Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

