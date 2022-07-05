Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 494 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $139.22 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

