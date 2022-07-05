Fifth Third Bancorp Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,739 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

