Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,256.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,556.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

