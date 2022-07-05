Inspire Investing LLC Invests $407,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

