Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $193,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $118,929,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Trex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 142,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.12.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.