Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 566.5 days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaguchi Financial Group (YFGSF)
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.