Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 566.5 days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

