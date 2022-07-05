Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Up 19.1% in June

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TUWOY shares. Peel Hunt raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 78 ($0.94) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 87 ($1.05) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

