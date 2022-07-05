Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 931,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 349.2 days.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNNVF. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($61.98) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vonovia in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vonovia from €53.00 ($55.21) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

