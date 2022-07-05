TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 1,367,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

