TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSPG opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

