Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.44) to GBX 4,150 ($50.25) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.65) to GBX 3,910 ($47.35) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.84) to GBX 2,790 ($33.79) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,712.50.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

