Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $12.12.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
