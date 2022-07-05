Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Expands By 26.8%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

UNICY stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

