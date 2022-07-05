VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 836.0 days.

VTTGF opened at $226.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.01. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $225.49 and a 1-year high of $485.81.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

