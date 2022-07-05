Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 251.5 days.

WKCMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($151.04) to €157.00 ($163.54) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($175.00) to €184.00 ($191.67) in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €190.00 ($197.92) to €205.00 ($213.54) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €177.00 ($184.38) to €197.00 ($205.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

WKCMF opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day moving average is $163.14.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

