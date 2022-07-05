Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in June

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,269.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. Worldline has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

