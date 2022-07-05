The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

