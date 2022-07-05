Inspire Investing LLC Invests $358,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Markel by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Markel by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Markel by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,510,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,321.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,334.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,324.55. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,175.35 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 78 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at $795,785.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

