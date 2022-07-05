Inspire Investing LLC Invests $363,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

WAT opened at $336.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.97 and its 200 day moving average is $324.56. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

