Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

Shares of FRC opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.02. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

