Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Insulet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $21,654,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock opened at $226.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 359.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.61.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.