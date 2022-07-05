Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in NVR by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,528.75.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,168.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,751.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $63.21 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

