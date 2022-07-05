CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,260 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,150,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 1,171.1% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 190,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 175,664 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

