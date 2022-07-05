Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

