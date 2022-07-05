Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $2.41 Million in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,785,000 after buying an additional 82,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cognex by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Cognex Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.