Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after acquiring an additional 255,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 3,307.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after buying an additional 138,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Whirlpool by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 116,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

WHR stock opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

