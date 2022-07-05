Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of STORE Capital worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 333.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 116,227 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at about $764,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,338,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after buying an additional 63,986 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

STORE Capital stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.