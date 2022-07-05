Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.91.

DECK opened at $244.67 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

