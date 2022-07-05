Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of H&R Block worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,182 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $16,492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 770.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 478,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 423,277 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $8,069,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

