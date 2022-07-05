Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $343.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

