First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Position Cut by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

AG stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -743,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -200,000.00%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

