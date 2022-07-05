Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 73 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.