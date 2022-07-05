Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $179.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.90 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,518 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,456. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

