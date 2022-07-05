Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. CWM LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 231,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.77. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.38 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.57.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

