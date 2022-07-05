Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,100 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,775,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 877,609 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,874,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 484,696 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

