Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 20,600 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Vontier worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vontier by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 247,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 191,367 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vontier by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vontier by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Vontier by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 666,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

