Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

