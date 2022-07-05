Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 197.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.38. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

