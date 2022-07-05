Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,227 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,710,000 after acquiring an additional 938,454 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

NYSE F opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

