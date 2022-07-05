Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $189,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after buying an additional 6,003,809 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after buying an additional 1,049,243 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 2,566,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,229,000 after buying an additional 715,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,811,000 after buying an additional 621,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after buying an additional 620,760 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

