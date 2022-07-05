TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11,396.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,066 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.58. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.